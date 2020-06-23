Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

The world's number one tennis star has tested positive for COVID-19 after hosting a tour without social distancing rules.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after exhibition series in Croatia, Serbia

Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, have tested positive for COVID-19, the star men's tennis player...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports




Tweets about this

GraemeDawson69

Graeme RT @SkyNews: Video has emerged of Novak Djokovic dancing in a club during a tournament he held as the #coronavirus pandemic swept the globe… 9 seconds ago

VOTINGindepend

🦠️🗣ERADICATE COVID19 🗣🦠️ #IGNORANT Novak Djokovic tests positive to COVID-19 after hosting tennis event https://t.co/suSG0eRi46 via @YouTube 36 seconds ago

u_clockwork

Clockwork RT @FRANCE24: Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19, 'deeply sorry' for hosting tennis event https://t.co/lEIEg9q1Nc https://t.co/Jbt9t6CKI6 47 seconds ago

pollistico77

José Miguel Arancibia H. 🦠 RT @InfectiousDz: Outdoor sports can be super spreading events, especially when coupled with indoor exposures. Number 1 tennis player Novak… 2 minutes ago

LondonLady70

Liz RT @ElliotElinor: Djokovic comes across as a world-class moron. An anti-vaxxer, organises an event during a pandemic without safety protoco… 2 minutes ago

KiraTV

Kira Kleaveland RT @HowardFendrich: US Tennis Association weighs in on the positive COVID-19 tests of Djokovic and others ... https://t.co/UoQhUANgph 3 minutes ago

ESMDcan123

ESMD RT @DrDenaGrayson: Top tennis player—Novak Djokovic—tests positive for #coronavirus after organizing a tournament “with few health precauti… 3 minutes ago

FRANCE24

FRANCE 24 Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19, 'deeply sorry' for hosting tennis event https://t.co/lEIEg9q1Nc https://t.co/Jbt9t6CKI6 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

New data shows decrease in positive COVID-19 tests in most Indiana counties [Video]

New data shows decrease in positive COVID-19 tests in most Indiana counties

Researchers in Indianapolis say they are encouraged by recent COVID-19 trends, but Hoosiers must stay vigilant.

Credit: WXIN     Duration: 02:02Published
More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States [Video]

More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States

More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States According to NBC News, more adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s are testing positive for coronavirus, especially in states that are seeing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
Those interested in visiting Cambodia might want to save up before booking a trip there [Video]

Those interested in visiting Cambodia might want to save up before booking a trip there

Those interested in visiting Cambodia might want to save up before booking a trip there.According to the U.S. embassy in the country, foreign travelers are now required to pay a minimum deposit of..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:12Published