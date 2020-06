Intense rainfall captured on video as storm passed through Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 minutes ago Intense rainfall captured on video as storm passed through Intense rain was captured on video as a storm moved through the Weston/Waltham area. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ANTOINETTE: GOOD MORNING.HERE WE GO WITH NEWS TO GO THISMORNING.A LIVE LOOK OUT OVER WORCESTER.IT IS HAZY OUT THERE.ALREADY A WARM STAR AND CALMRIGHT NOW.BUT IT WAS A VERY DIFFERENTSTORY YESTERDAY AFTERNOON.ALL RIGHT, PEOPLE WHO GOT HIT BYSTORMS YESTERDAY, GOT HIT HARD.THIS WILD VIDEO WAS SENT TO USBY A VIEWER RIGHT ON THEWESTON-WALTHAM LINLOOK AT THAT!DOWNPOURS AND WIND ACTUALLYBROUGHT DOWN TREES IN THAT AREA.OTHERS SAW FLOODING.BUT IN OTHER AREAS PEOPLE ONLYSAW BRIGHT SKIES.MAYBE A DROP OR TW AT THE MOST.DO







