Decision 2020: Primary election candidates

Major races in the Mohawk Valley include the Republican candidate for Congress in the 19th and 22nd districts, as well as family court judge in Herkimer County.

Willing to work with president trump to get things done on her agenda.

Phillips, says he is looking to work collaboratively with other congressional members to accomplish his goals.

Today's winner will challenge incumbent democrat anthony brindisi for the 22nd congressional district seat, in november.

The 19th congressional district republican primary covers parts of otsego county.

Ola (huh-watt-muh) of poughkeepsie will face off against kyle van-de- water of millbrook.

(huh wutt muh) is a business owner and fashion designer.

Van de water is an attorney and major in the army reserves.

The winner of today's primary will challenge incumbent democrat antonio delgado in november.

In the race for herkimer county family court judge.

Two republicans.... mark rose and thad luke..... are facing off today to replace judge john brennan who is not running for re- election.

Rose is a little falls city court judge.

Luke is a current court attorney for the new york state supreme court.

