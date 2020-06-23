Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for band's 50th anniversary

Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for band's 50th anniversary The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' icons - made up of Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon and the late Freddie Mercury - will be immortalised on a series of stamps from Royal Mail.

The band's collection will be issued as a set of 13, which includes eight album covers - 'Queen II' (1974), 'Sheer Heart Attack' (1974), 'A Night At The Opera' (1975), 'News of the World' (1979), 'The Game' (1980), 'Greatest Hits' (1981), 'The Works' (1984) and 'Innuendo' (1991).

Also featured in the celebratory set will be four live group shots and a classic group photo.

Member Brian May said in a statement: Member Brian May said in a statement: