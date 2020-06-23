Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for band's 50th anniversary
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for band's 50th anniversary

Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for band's 50th anniversary

Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for band's 50th anniversary The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' icons - made up of Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon and the late Freddie Mercury - will be immortalised on a series of stamps from Royal Mail.

The band's collection will be issued as a set of 13, which includes eight album covers - 'Queen II' (1974), 'Sheer Heart Attack' (1974), 'A Night At The Opera' (1975), 'News of the World' (1979), 'The Game' (1980), 'Greatest Hits' (1981), 'The Works' (1984) and 'Innuendo' (1991).

Also featured in the celebratory set will be four live group shots and a classic group photo.

Member Brian May said in a statement: Member Brian May said in a statement:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Royal Mail unveils stamps to celebrate rock band Queen

Royal Mail unveils stamps to celebrate rock band Queen Group members said their were honoured to be featured on the stamps, which will go on sale from July...
Wales Online - Published



Tweets about this

46heyjude

Judith Dooley RT @PlanetRockRadio: Queen honoured with 13 special Royal Mail stamps https://t.co/VC6fzhrS7U 46 seconds ago

linkewire

LinkeWire News Rock band Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for 50th anniversary – art and culture https://t.co/LAAHyEjuUH 2 hours ago

GymKlieber

Ward (Bill) Cleaver HEY .@USPS , If you follow up with your own stamps I would buy a few pages and hold place them next to the other pa… https://t.co/jmU4UaVx6L 3 hours ago

eleitaliana

Elena Andrà tutto bene 🇮🇹 🌈 RT @wwry_jp: ☆ Queen to be honoured with postage stamp collection - Yahoo! Voices https://t.co/1cR2QuYs0B https://t.co/KgOAMwNerw 3 hours ago

wwry_jp

QUEEN NewsFlash ☆ Queen to be honoured with postage stamp collection - Yahoo! Voices https://t.co/1cR2QuYs0B https://t.co/KgOAMwNerw 3 hours ago

ETPanache

ET Panache #Queen is only the third music group to have a dedicated stamp issue, following the Beatles in 2007 and Pink Floyd… https://t.co/9aSAVfBkZb 3 hours ago

PlanetRockRadio

Planet Rock Queen honoured with 13 special Royal Mail stamps https://t.co/VC6fzhrS7U 4 hours ago

muditaa001

neha singh RT @htlifeandstyle: The latest @RoyalMail series will have 13 prints of @QueenWillRock, the veteran rock band which featured the legendary… 5 hours ago