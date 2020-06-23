Is strawberry pizza a good idea? Twitter has some mixed feelings

A takeout customer is stirring a massive debate after sharing their controversial pizza order online.The image, shared to Twitter by the food-ranking account Rate My Takeaway, featured the meal a man named “Patrick S” ordered from an unidentified restaurant.Patrick’s personal-sized pizza, which featured only one topping other than cheese, left many social media users calling the dish “wrong,” or worse, “an abomination”.That topping?

Strawberries.While Hawaiian pizza has long been a staple at even the simplest delivery chains, many Twitter users were confused as to how the order was even possible.“No no no!

Fruit does not belong on a pizza, ever!” one user wrote.“I don’t know who I hate more.

The person who prepared this or the person who ordered,” another added.Twitter users went on to call Patrick a “monster” for ordering the strawberry pizza.

Still, there were a few who supported his savory-sweet experiment.“I’d give it a go,” one user wrote regarding the flavor combo