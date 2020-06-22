Lin-Manuel Miranda just shared why he let Disney change parts of 'Hamilton' Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:56s - Published 3 minutes ago Lin-Manuel Miranda just shared why he let Disney change parts of 'Hamilton' In a series of tweets on June 22, the “Hamilton” creator explained why fans may notice a few differences between his groundbreaking Broadway show.and the recording coming to Disney Plus on July 3.Those changes revolve largely around one word, which Disney cut in order to ensure that the “Hamilton” film would receive a PG-13 rating on its streaming platform.“On July 3, you’re getting the whole show, every note & scene, & a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!)...”.“... But MPAA [the Motion Picture Association of America, which controls the U.S. film rating system]...”.“... has a hard rule about language: more than 1 utterance of “F***” is an automatic R rating”.The actor and singer, who plays the title character in the recorded version of the show, noted that “Hamilton” originally contained “3 f***s”.“…I literally gave two f***s so the kids could see it,” Miranda added 0

