DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case

Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy will testify to Congress this week about the sentencing of former GOP strategist Roger Stone.

According to Business Insider, Zelinsky will say that senior leadership improperly interfered in Stone's sentencing recommendation for political reasons.

Zelinsky worked on the former special counsel Robert Mueller's team during the FBI's Russia probe.

Stone's conviction was one of the most high profile victories they secured.