Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Megan Fox Says Michael Bay Never Sexually Assaulted Her
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Megan Fox Says Michael Bay Never Sexually Assaulted Her

Megan Fox Says Michael Bay Never Sexually Assaulted Her

Megan Fox Says Michael Bay Never Sexually Assaulted Her In a resurfaced clip from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' the actress discussed being an extra in the director's 2003 film 'Bad Boys II.'

Fox was underage but added that Bay requested she put on a bikini and heels.

Megan Fox, via 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Bay soon faced a backlash from critics for sexualizing Fox.

An alleged story of the now 34-year-old washing his car for the movie 'Transformers' also surfaced.

In a statement, Fox explained that she was 19 or 20 years old and "at no point undressed or anything similar." Megan Fox, via statement Fox says there are "many others" whose names deserve to be highlighted in "cancel culture." Megan Fox, via statement She adds that there was never any sexual assault committed against her by Bay and 'Transformers' producer Steven Spielberg.

Megan Fox, via statement Megan Fox, via statement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

maddoxradio

maddoxshow Megan Fox opened up about other 'harrowing' misogynistic experiences as a young actress in Hollywood, as well. https://t.co/WWBj4akjk5 21 minutes ago

NicholasDickens

Nicholas Dickens BBC News - Megan Fox says she was 'never preyed upon' by Michael Bay https://t.co/vH1xo4nSLR 45 minutes ago

ReviewMinute1

Review Minute Megan Fox says she was never ‘assaulted or preyed upon’ after netizens cancel Michael Bay for sexualizing her in mo… https://t.co/hYn23TdMnY 48 minutes ago

US97Rocks

US 97 Megan Fox opened up about other 'harrowing' misogynistic experiences as a young actress in Hollywood, as well. https://t.co/wzfyBm2yQ6 1 hour ago

Z1043

Z104.3 Baltimore Megan Fox opened up about other 'harrowing' misogynistic experiences as a young actress in Hollywood, as well. https://t.co/arxFfHuDYr 2 hours ago

B101providence

B101 Megan Fox Says She Was 'Never Preyed Upon' By Michael Bay https://t.co/T3remm1WIM 2 hours ago

1065theLAKE

106.5 The Lake Megan Fox Says She Was 'Never Preyed Upon' By Michael Bay https://t.co/nxa6khcwPx 2 hours ago

1071KISSFM

1071 KISS FM Megan Fox opened up about other 'harrowing' misogynistic experiences as a young actress in Hollywood, as well. https://t.co/IxnTsoJRiL 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Megan Fox insists she was 'never preyed upon' by Michael Bay [Video]

Megan Fox insists she was 'never preyed upon' by Michael Bay

Megan Fox has insisted that she was never "preyed upon" by director Michael Bay following the re-emergence of a 2009 interview.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:12Published