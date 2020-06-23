Megan Fox Says Michael Bay Never Sexually Assaulted Her

In a resurfaced clip from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' the actress discussed being an extra in the director's 2003 film 'Bad Boys II.'

Fox was underage but added that Bay requested she put on a bikini and heels.

Megan Fox, via 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Bay soon faced a backlash from critics for sexualizing Fox.

An alleged story of the now 34-year-old washing his car for the movie 'Transformers' also surfaced.

In a statement, Fox explained that she was 19 or 20 years old and "at no point undressed or anything similar." Megan Fox, via statement Fox says there are "many others" whose names deserve to be highlighted in "cancel culture." Megan Fox, via statement She adds that there was never any sexual assault committed against her by Bay and 'Transformers' producer Steven Spielberg.

