Megan Fox Says Michael Bay
Never Sexually Assaulted Her In a resurfaced clip from
'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' the actress discussed being an extra in
the director's 2003 film 'Bad Boys II.'
Fox was underage but added that Bay
requested she put on a bikini and heels.
Megan Fox, via
'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Bay soon faced a backlash from
critics for sexualizing Fox.
An alleged story of the now
34-year-old washing his car for
the movie 'Transformers' also surfaced.
In a statement, Fox explained that she was
19 or 20 years old and "at no point
undressed or anything similar." Megan Fox, via statement Fox says there are "many others"
whose names deserve to be
highlighted in "cancel culture." Megan Fox, via statement She adds that there was never any sexual assault
committed against her by Bay and
'Transformers' producer Steven Spielberg.
Megan Fox, via statement Megan Fox, via statement