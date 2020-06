Clashes in the nation's capitol Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:33s - Published 5 minutes ago Clashes in the nation's capitol Overnight in Washington D.C., protesters and police clashed across from the white house. This came after a group of people tried to pull down a statue of President Jackson. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ACROSS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE -AFTER A GROUP OF PEOPLE TRIEDTO PULL DOWN A STATUE OFPRESIDENT ANDREW JACKSON.OFFICERS MOVED IN AND MADE ABARRIER AROUND THE STATUE TOPROTECT IT.CRITICS SAY ANDREW JACKSON -THE SEVENTH PRESIDENT --HAS ALEGACY TIED TO SLAVE OWNERSHIPAND MILITARY CAMPAIGNS AGAINSTNATIVE AMERICANS.PRESIDENT TRUMP SENT OUT ATWEET THIS MORNING SAYING HEAUTHORIZED THE GOVERNMENT TOARREST ANYONE WHO VANDALIZES ORDESTROYS A MONUMENT.TRUMP ALSO SAID TODAY THATHE'LL ISSUE AN EXECUTIVE ORDERTO PROTECT MONUMENTS.







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Paying tribute to our troops



The 31st annual national memorial day concert won't be live at the nation's capitol, because of the pandemic. This weekend, a show will honor the service and sacrifices made by our men and women in.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:25 Published on May 21, 2020