Calls grow to change the Mississippi state flag

ADOPT A DESIGN THAT DOES NOTINCLUDE THECONFEDERATE BATTLE EMBLEM.LAWMAKERS GATHERED ON THE STEPSOF THECAPITOL - CALLING FOR THECHANGE..

MEMBERS OF THE CAUCUSSAY OURSTUDENT ATHLETES AND BUSINESSDESERVEBETTER.

WE ARE NOT AFRAID TO STAND UPAGAINST HATE.

THAT FLAGREPRESENTS EVERYTHING THAT WEAND THE LORD DOES NOTREPRESENT.

THAT STATE FLAG HASDONE MORE DAMAGE TO THE STATE OFMISSISSIPPI THAN APOTHOLE IN THE STREETS OFJACKSON.SOME LAWMAKERS PROPOSED TWOSTATEFLAGS.ONE WOULD BE THE CURRENT FLAGWITH THECONFEDERATE BATTLE EMBLEM.

GOV.TATE REEVES SAID MONDAY, HE DOESNOTSUPPORT THE "SEPARATE BUT EQUAL"FLAGOPTION.

REPRESENTATIVES FROM THEMISSISSIPPI BAPTIST CONVENTION,THE LARGEST CHRISTIANDENOMINATION IN THE STATE, AREALSO CALLING FOR A CHANGE IN THESTATE FLAG.BAPTIST LEADERS SAYS THE FLAG ISNOT JUST APOLITICAL ISSUE.IT'S ALSO A MORAL ISSUE AND AGOSPEL ISSUE.

WE DID NOT COME HERE TO REWRITEHISTORY, WE ARE NOT ASKING YOUTO REWRITE HISTORY THAT IS ANIMPOSSIBILITY.

BUT WE CAN IMPACTTHE FUTURE, AND WE CAN WRITE ASCRIPT FOR THE FUTURE AND THELEGISLATURE CAN FIND A WAY TOHELP US WRITE A NEW DAY.GOVERNOR TATE REEVES SAYSMISSISSIPPIANSSHOULD DECIDE IF THE FLAG SHOULDBECHANGED.THE LAST TIME THE ISSUE WAS ONTHEBALLOT WAS IN 2001, WHEN VOTERSDECIDEDTO KEEP THE FLAG UNCHANGED.

WALMART IS JOINING IN THE FIGHTAGAINST THE STATE FLAGANNOUNCING IT WILL REMOVE THESTATE FLAG FROM ITS MISSISSIPPISTORES..

A SPOKESPERSON FOR THECOMPANY ISSUEDTHE STATEMENT THROUGH AN EMAIL.THE COMPANY SAYS STORESDISPLAYINGTHEIR STATE'S FLAG "IS A COMMONPRACTICENATIONWIDE."HOWEVER, THE MISSISSIPPI STATEFLAG FEATURES A CONFEDERATEEMBLEMAND HAS FACED INCREASED SCRUTINYAMID PROTESTS FOR RACIAL JUSTICETHROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY.