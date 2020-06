Arms, ammunitions recovered in JandK's Poonch under joint operation

Arms and ammunitions were recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on June 23.

One Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) gun and 212 rounds were recovered in a joint search operation of Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG).

Arms and ammunitions were recovered in Surankote area of Poonch district.

More details are awaited in this regard.