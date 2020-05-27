Ben & Jerry's just joined the growing list of advertisers boycotting Facebook over the platform's lack of hate speech moderation

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s said it will join other companies and stop advertising on Facebook.

The boycott comes over concerns of the company’s role in spreading hate speech.

Ben & Jerry’s said Facebook must take “clear and unequivocal actions” to deter racism and hate from being amplified.

According to Business Insider, the NAACP and Anti-Defamation League called for advertisers to abandon Facebook.

The groups say Facebook amplifies the voices of white supremacits and helps spread misinformation.