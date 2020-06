San Juan Capistrano Removes Statue Of Catholic Priest Due To Fear Of Defacing Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:18s - Published 10 minutes ago San Juan Capistrano Removes Statue Of Catholic Priest Due To Fear Of Defacing San Juan Capistrano is a mission on edge. Today it removed its own statue of a Catholic priest, for fear that protestors might deface or tear it down. 0

