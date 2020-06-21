|
|
|
|
Gaming Industry Update: Mixer, Epic Games, The Sims and more!
|
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Gaming Industry Update: Mixer, Epic Games, The Sims and more!
From League of Legends holding its spot as digital sales king to bidding farewell to one of the most important streaming platforms, this past week has seen a lot of great headlines.
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
EA Wants to Improve Diversity in Its Games
EA Wants to Improve
Diversity in Its Games Chief studios officer Laura Miele
has opened up about how the
gaming giant will create more inclusive
stories and characters in its titles. The company..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54Published
|
Esports News to Start the Week: LCK, PSG, TwitchCon and more!
The esports industry is bigger than ever, so it can be hard to stay up-to-date about everything that’s happening. But don’t worry, ‘cause we’ve got your esports news roundup of the week!
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 02:15Published
|
|