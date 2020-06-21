Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gaming Industry Update: Mixer, Epic Games, The Sims and more!
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Gaming Industry Update: Mixer, Epic Games, The Sims and more!

Gaming Industry Update: Mixer, Epic Games, The Sims and more!

From League of Legends holding its spot as digital sales king to bidding farewell to one of the most important streaming platforms, this past week has seen a lot of great headlines.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

EA Wants to Improve Diversity in Its Games [Video]

EA Wants to Improve Diversity in Its Games

EA Wants to Improve Diversity in Its Games Chief studios officer Laura Miele has opened up about how the gaming giant will create more inclusive stories and characters in its titles. The company..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published
Esports News to Start the Week: LCK, PSG, TwitchCon and more! [Video]

Esports News to Start the Week: LCK, PSG, TwitchCon and more!

The esports industry is bigger than ever, so it can be hard to stay up-to-date about everything that’s happening. But don’t worry, ‘cause we’ve got your esports news roundup of the week!

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
Top 10 Cheap Fighting Game Bosses That Will Make You Rage Quit [Video]

Top 10 Cheap Fighting Game Bosses That Will Make You Rage Quit

These bosses will have you throwing your controller across the room! For this list, we’re taking a look at the most infuriating boss battles you’ll encounter in various fighting games.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:42Published