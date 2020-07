Demolition of Gabe’s Tower in Owensboro Completed

Have finished demolition work - on the iconic gabe's tower in owensboro..... here's a look at where the tower stood for decades.

Crews started demolition a few weeks ago -- starting with asbestos removal -- before completely razing the tower.

The city purchased the landmark building last year -- after several developers failed to revitalize the tower.

City leaders are considering several options for re- developing the site.

The tower was more than 50 years