How much do you know about the Ayurveda, Watch this video to find out | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:28s - Published
How much do you know about the Ayurveda, Watch this video to find out | Oneindia News

How much do you know about the Ayurveda, Watch this video to find out | Oneindia News

Ayurveda is considered by many scholars to be the oldest healing science.

In Sanskrit, Ayurveda means “The Science of Life.” Ayurvedic knowledge originated in India more than 5,000 years ago and is often called the “Mother of All Healing.” It stems from the ancient Vedic culture and was taught for many thousands of years in an oral tradition from accomplished masters to their disciples.

Some of this knowledge was set to print a few thousand years ago, but much of it is inaccessible.

The principles of many of the natural healing systems now familiar in the West have their roots in Ayurveda, including Homeopathy and Polarity Therapy.

Ayurveda places great emphasis on prevention and encourages the maintenance of health through close attention to balance in one’s life, right thinking, diet, lifestyle and the use of herbs.

Knowledge of Ayurveda enables one to understand how to create this balance of body, mind and consciousness according to one’s own individual constitution and how to make lifestyle changes to bring about and maintain this balance.

Just as everyone has a unique fingerprint, each person has a particular pattern of energy—an individual combination of physical, mental and emotional characteristics—which comprises their own constitution.

This constitution is determined at conception by a number of factors and remains the same throughout one’s life.

