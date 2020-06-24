Global  

Jamaal Bowman Set For New York Primary Win
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News
Jamaal Bowman Set For New York Primary Win

Jamaal Bowman Set For New York Primary Win

The Bronx middle school principal has a strong early lead to unseat longtime Rep.

Eliot Engel even though ballots are still being counted.

Related news from verified sources

Engel falls behind insurgent left-wing challenger in preliminary results, as Ocasio-Cortez wins primary

Longtime New York Rep. Eliot Engel, who was first elected in 1988 and rose to become one of the most...
FOXNews.com - Published



