Deeney: Logo trademark accusations painful Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:15s - Published on June 24, 2020 Deeney: Logo trademark accusations painful Watford captain Troy Deeney says accusations that he is trying to make money by trademarking the Black Lives Matter logo used on Premier League shirts are 'painful'. 0

