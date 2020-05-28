Jimmy Kimmel Issues Public Apology
for Past Blackface Sketches On Tuesday, late-night talk show host
Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his
blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone.
Clips of the 90s sketches have resurfaced, causing
Kimmel to receive an avalanche of online criticism.
Kimmel said that at the time, he
“never considered” the impression
would be seen as “anything other than
an imitation of a fellow human.” Jimmy Kimmel,
via statement Now, Kimmel is embarrassed because
his “thoughtless moments” are being used
to “diminish” his progressive views.
Jimmy Kimmel,
via statement Kimmel said he refuses to be “bullied into silence”
by those who are using his mistake to
further their “racist agendas.” Jimmy Kimmel,
via statement