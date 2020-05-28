Jimmy Kimmel Issues Public Apology for Past Blackface Sketches

Clips of the 90s sketches have resurfaced, causing Kimmel to receive an avalanche of online criticism.

Kimmel said that at the time, he “never considered” the impression would be seen as “anything other than an imitation of a fellow human.” Jimmy Kimmel, via statement Now, Kimmel is embarrassed because his “thoughtless moments” are being used to “diminish” his progressive views.

Jimmy Kimmel, via statement Kimmel said he refuses to be “bullied into silence” by those who are using his mistake to further their “racist agendas.” Jimmy Kimmel, via statement