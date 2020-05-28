Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jimmy Kimmel Issues Public Apology for Past Blackface Sketches
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Jimmy Kimmel Issues Public Apology for Past Blackface Sketches

Jimmy Kimmel Issues Public Apology for Past Blackface Sketches

Jimmy Kimmel Issues Public Apology for Past Blackface Sketches On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone.

Clips of the 90s sketches have resurfaced, causing Kimmel to receive an avalanche of online criticism.

Kimmel said that at the time, he “never considered” the impression would be seen as “anything other than an imitation of a fellow human.” Jimmy Kimmel, via statement Now, Kimmel is embarrassed because his “thoughtless moments” are being used to “diminish” his progressive views.

Jimmy Kimmel, via statement Kimmel said he refuses to be “bullied into silence” by those who are using his mistake to further their “racist agendas.” Jimmy Kimmel, via statement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jimmy Kimmel issues apology [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel issues apology

Former Las Vegas resident Jimmy Kimmel has issued an apology for previously doing impressions in blackface. The late-night talk show host released a statement acknowledging the racist impressions he..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published
Trending: Jimmy Kimmel Apology [Video]

Trending: Jimmy Kimmel Apology

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is apologizing for impressions he did while wearing blackface.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
Jamie Foxx Says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' Sketch 'Wasn't Blackface' [Video]

Jamie Foxx Says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' Sketch 'Wasn't Blackface'

Jamie Foxx Says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' Sketch 'Wasn't Blackface' Foxx is defending Fallon over a controversial 'Saturday Night Live' skit. In the episode from the year 2000, Fallon impersonates actor..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published