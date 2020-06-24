President Trump Says 'We're Winning War On Coronavirus'
At a campaign event in Arizona, President Donald Trump said we were winning the war on COVID-19.
Poll: Record low approval for Trump's COVID-19 response[NFA] A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found just 37 percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Trump Downplays Coronavirus — AgainSpeaking to young supporters in Arizona, President Donald Trump continued to brush aside coronavirus concerns and instead made racist jokes about COVID-19.
Donald Trump Says He Wasn’t Joking About Slowing COVID-19 TestingPresident Donald Trump has confirmed that he was serious about his suggestion that COVID-19 testing needed to be slowed down in the United States.