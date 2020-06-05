Global  

Terry Crews Apologizes for Not Supporting Gabrielle Union When She Left 'AGT' Union left the show's judging panel last year and slammed the "racist and misogynistic conduct" she allegedly witnessed on set.

At the time, Crews insisted her accounts had "never" been his experience.

He praised the show for being the "most diverse place" he'd ever worked.

Now, Crews says he was the "wrong guy to ask" about the show because he "loves" it so much and he should have recognized his own "male privilege." Terry Crews, to 'Entertainment Tonight' Terry Crews, to 'Entertainment Tonight' Terry Crews, to 'Entertainment Tonight'

