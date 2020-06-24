Lili Reinhart slams 'remarkably selfish' cancel culture
Lili Reinhart has hit out at online trolls for attempting to get stars "cancelled" following a string of seemingly false allegations of s*xual abuse against her Riverdale co-stars.
Tyree Webster 🇬🇧🇲🇲 RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Lili Reinhart slams 'remarkably selfish' cancel culture https://t.co/Sby2evVyjk https://t.co/URa2A… 5 days ago
Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Lili Reinhart slams 'remarkably selfish' cancel culture https://t.co/hKo2SWxeD4 https://t.co/i3kHtudknh 6 days ago
Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Lili Reinhart slams 'remarkably selfish' cancel culture https://t.co/Sby2evVyjk https://t.co/URa2AQ0KFa 6 days ago