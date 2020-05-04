Taking 8,000 Steps a Day Can
Extend Your Life, Research Says The study can be found in the
'Journal of the American Medical Association.'
It was conducted by the National Institute
on Aging, the National Cancer Institute and the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nearly 4,900 U.S. adults
40 years of age and older were
used in the 10-year study.
The subjects wore a device which tracked
how many steps they took each day.
Compared to people who take
4,000 steps on a daily basis, those who do double that
amount are 50 percent less likely
to die of health conditions
in the following decade.
12,000 steps a day will increase
those odds up to 65 percent.
According to the study,
1,165 people died over
the decade-long period.
It adds that gender, race and age
were not a factor in the death rate.