Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taking 8,000 Steps a Day Can Extend Your Life, Research Says
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Taking 8,000 Steps a Day Can Extend Your Life, Research Says

Taking 8,000 Steps a Day Can Extend Your Life, Research Says

Taking 8,000 Steps a Day Can Extend Your Life, Research Says The study can be found in the 'Journal of the American Medical Association.'

It was conducted by the National Institute on Aging, the National Cancer Institute and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Nearly 4,900 U.S. adults 40 years of age and older were used in the 10-year study.

The subjects wore a device which tracked how many steps they took each day.

Compared to people who take 4,000 steps on a daily basis, those who do double that amount are 50 percent less likely to die of health conditions in the following decade.

12,000 steps a day will increase those odds up to 65 percent.

According to the study, 1,165 people died over the decade-long period.

It adds that gender, race and age were not a factor in the death rate.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Ramones74

Martin Weller RT @Ramones74: Help extend the Brexit Transition Period by taking these steps https://t.co/QDU4xxezDt 4 hours ago

Ramones74

Martin Weller Help extend the Brexit Transition Period by taking these steps https://t.co/QDU4xxezDt 4 hours ago

NicoleJonesAL

Dr. Nicole Jones GOOD NEWS ⭐: USDA’s willingness to extend the waivers nationwide will help provide stability for families in uncert… https://t.co/3QxTm26FRF 5 hours ago

castoraj

Julie Beverly🕷 #rEUnite #FBPE Help extend the Brexit Transition Period by taking these steps https://t.co/2zvMm1Yk2J 5 hours ago

FionaFaithRoss2

PRINCESS 👑 FIONA Help extend the Brexit Transition Period by taking these steps https://t.co/d11NOBtFcE 5 hours ago

ProfJuneG

June Girvin 😷 Help extend the Brexit Transition Period by taking these steps https://t.co/AipgCj5kJH 9 hours ago

ProfJuneG

June Girvin 😷 @simonjamesjupp You must realise how bad Brexit will be for your constituents. Help extend the Brexit Transition Pe… https://t.co/SkU5S3VRgE 9 hours ago

CBenians

Claire Benians #FBPE 🇪🇺 Help extend the Brexit Transition Period by taking these steps https://t.co/nqRQrIo1t9 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

World Music Day: What are the 10 health benefits of Music: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

World Music Day: What are the 10 health benefits of Music: Watch | Oneindia News

Studies show that listening to music can benefit overall well-being, help regulate emotions, and create happiness and relaxation in everyday life. Listening to ‘relaxing’ music (generally..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:57Published
Newborn calf takes its first steps to reach his mother's milk [Video]

Newborn calf takes its first steps to reach his mother's milk

Larry is a little calf who has just come into the world. He is literally just a few minutes old as we see him getting up onto his wobbly legs to follow his mother for his first drink of milk. Larry was..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Research Shows 3000 Americans Could Die Every Day Due To Easeing Coronavirus Restrictions [Video]

Research Shows 3000 Americans Could Die Every Day Due To Easeing Coronavirus Restrictions

A new projection shows that nearly 135,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 by August. The University of Washington's projections are almost double the last prediction. According to the data, the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published