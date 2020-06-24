Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Segway to stop making original scooter -media
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Segway to stop making original scooter -media

Segway to stop making original scooter -media

Segway will cease production of its famous original two-wheeler that was launched in 2001, according to media reports.

Conway G.

Gittens has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

WYMT

WYMT Segway to stop making its original personal transporter https://t.co/QuJ0UUCRih 2 hours ago

10News

10News Segway to stop making its original personal transporter https://t.co/TpOp4VHiVO 2 hours ago

SDunlop08

Shannon RT @WBRCnews: Segway, which boldly claimed its two-wheeled personal transporter would revolutionize the way people get around, is ending pr… 2 hours ago

5Napier1

5Napier Segway to stop making its original personal transporter - https://t.co/NaR8pXJqtO 3 hours ago

InvestorWeek

InvestorWeek Segway to stop making its original personal transporter - https://t.co/NeRjYNWJS4 3 hours ago

BTCityNewsCGY

Breakfast Television & CityNews Calgary #ICYMI: Segway to stop making its original personal transporter https://t.co/kppuUo9QDE #Segway #transport… https://t.co/qvHP4qTH3Y 3 hours ago

660NEWS

660 NEWS Calgary #ICYMI: Segway to stop making its original personal transporter https://t.co/QX9EQzOGrO #Segway #transport… https://t.co/3B9ile4y8U 3 hours ago

DFeinsteinWTOP

Debra Feinstein RT @WTOP: Segway is ending production of its namesake vehicle, decades after boldly claiming the two-wheeled personal transporter would rev… 4 hours ago