Congress' Digvijaya Singh holds cycle march to protest against fuel price hike

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh held a cycle protest in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Congress workers accompanied the former Madhya Pradesh CM.

They marched cycle towards CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office.

The protest was held against the rising prices of fuel.

Diesel price was hiked for 18th day in a row today, making it costlier than petrol in Delhi.

On each of the 17 days leading up to Wednesday, both petrol and diesel had become costlier.

The increase in fuel rates started on June 7 this year.

Modi government has been facing opposition's ire over the daily increase in fuel prices.

Congress said that it will soon launch 'Jan Andolan' (people's movement) against the hike.