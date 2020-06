Newsom Implores Californians To Follow COVID-19 Guidelines As Cases Spike To Record Levels Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:44s - Published 54 seconds ago Newsom Implores Californians To Follow COVID-19 Guidelines As Cases Spike To Record Levels As coronavirus cases spike to record levels in California and other states, Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday implored Californians to redouble their efforts to keep themselves and others safe by strictly following the current state guidelines on sheltering, social distancing, wearing face masks and washing their hands. Anne Makovec reports. (6/24/20) 0

