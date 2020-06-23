US Attorney General Barr To Testify Before Congress

(CNN) Attorney General William Barr is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in late July, a Department of Justice spokesperson has announced.

"The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28th," Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec tweeted Wednesday.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, had threatened Barr with a subpoena and is investigating Barr as calls to impeach him have grown.