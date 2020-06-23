Global  

US Attorney General Barr To Testify Before Congress
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
(CNN) Attorney General William Barr is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in late July, a Department of Justice spokesperson has announced.

"The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28th," Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec tweeted Wednesday.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, had threatened Barr with a subpoena and is investigating Barr as calls to impeach him have grown.

US attorney general William Barr to be grilled by Congress

US attorney general William Barr has said he will testify before Congress for the first time as it...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Congress has ways to resist politicisation of justice

As attorney-general, William Barr has proved useful to Donald Trump and his allies
FT.com - Published



DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case [Video]

DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case

Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy will testify to Congress this week about the sentencing of former GOP strategist Roger Stone. According to Business Insider, Zelinsky will say that senior..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Gross defends decision to meet with Barr [Video]

Gross defends decision to meet with Barr

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross is taking a lot of heat for meeting with Attorney General William Barr, but he's defending his decision.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:32Published
AG Barr visits Boston Police Department HQ [Video]

AG Barr visits Boston Police Department HQ

United States Attorney General William Barr made an unannounced visit to Boston Thursday.

Credit: WCVBPublished