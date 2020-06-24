|
GNC files for bankruptcy, closing 1,200 stores
GNC files for bankruptcy, closing 1,200 stores
GNC has filed for bankruptcy and will close 1,200 stores.
THey have faced declining sales since before the pandemic.
