Republican police reform bill 'lacks substance' -Schumer
Following a Republican police reform bill failing in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill "lacked substance."
Congress in standoff over police reformCongress is currently in a standoff over police reform. Senate democrats are expected to vote against a republican proposal, saying it isn't enough.
'We hear you' -Sen. Scott unveils police reform billSenator Tim Scott, the Senate's only black Republican, who crafted a new police reform bill, said the legislation would create greater safety for both suspects and police. "We hear you. We're listening..