Republican police reform bill 'lacks substance' -Schumer
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Following a Republican police reform bill failing in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill "lacked substance."

