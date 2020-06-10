We're Open: Michael's Family Restaurant in West Allis

WE'RE IN WEST ALLIS FORTODAY'S WE'RE OPEN.

ROD BURKSREPORTS FROM MICHAELS FAMILYRESTAURANT.Standing on Cleveland streetin West Allis is MichaelsFamily Homestyle restaurant,has been the Ermi family for25 years.Carrie PaulGeneralManager" We bought it fromMichael the previous owner 25years ago.

Micheal had ownedeight years before that wejust a small little shop withscratch homemade food and alotof family friendsWhen thePandemic first hit they wereclosed for ten and half weeksand they were trying to figurethings outIsabel SantiagoServer "When we first allowedto open up for to-go's we weretrying this whole Thursdaythrough Sunday thing and itwasnt worth it Friday's werecrazy busy every other day wemight have gotten an orderhere and there but it justwasnt worth for us ultimatelypeople were to scared to comeout but they made up for it onFriday'sRight now they are atseventy-five percent occupancywhich it really helping outthere turn-around.

Some oftheir customers come threetimes a day for their foodCarrie " Chicken, chickendumpling soup is are hot sellerIsabel " Everyone comes forour chicken and dumpling soupare burgers and everything isfrom scratchIsabel " We havedifferent specials every nightMonday, Tuesday Wednesdayevery night is different wehave different homemade itemson those menu's every nightpeople love those they'll calland say when are the spare ribsOn the menu again.

Hey whenare you doing chicken El LaKing.

Like they know what wehave it's just getting rightback to the schedule okay it'sthis day it's that day, it'sthat dayRod BurksMichael's isopen from Monday to Saturday 7am to 8 pm they stay open tojust 3 on Sundays are therecommendations here areThefish fry the breakfast and theDaily special here in WestAllis Rod Burks TMJ4 NEWSIF YOU NEED A GREAT LOCALPLACE FOR DINNER TODAY-- WECAN HELP.

