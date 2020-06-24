Waiting For The Barbarians Movie (2020) - Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, and Robert Pattinson

Waiting For The Barbarians Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Magistrate of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire looks forward to an easy retirement until the arrival of Colonel Joll, whose task it is to report on the activities of the 'barbarians' and on the security situation on the border.

Joll conducts a series of ruthless interrogations, which leads the Magistrate to question his loyalty to the empire.

Directed by Ciro Guerra starring Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, Gana Bayarsaikhan, Greta Scacchi release date August 7, 2020 (on VOD and Digital)