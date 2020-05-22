Diaper Distribution Taking Place Outside Of PPG Paints Arena
Starting at 10:00 a.m.
On Thursday, up to 1,000 cars will be able to get diapers in a collaborative effort between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank.
KDKA's Lisa Washington has the details.
