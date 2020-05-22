Global  

Diaper Distribution Taking Place Outside Of PPG Paints Arena
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Starting at 10:00 a.m.

On Thursday, up to 1,000 cars will be able to get diapers in a collaborative effort between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank.

KDKA's Lisa Washington has the details.

