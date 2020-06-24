Global  

Diaper Distribution Event Held At PPG Paints Arena On Thursday
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:52s - Published
A diaper distribution event was held this morning.

Two organizations made it happen along with support from the Pittsburgh Penguins; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

