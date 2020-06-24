Diaper Distribution Event Held At PPG Paints Arena On Thursday
A diaper distribution event was held this morning.
Two organizations made it happen along with support from the Pittsburgh Penguins; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Pittsburgh Patch A diaper distribution event will be held Thursday outside the arena. https://t.co/VyYqSfsrZn 5 days ago
Reporter Update: Diaper Distribution Held At PPG Paints ArenaKDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from PPG Paints Arena where several groups have teamed for a Diaper Distribution for local families impacted by the pandemic.
Diaper Distribution Taking Place Outside Of PPG Paints ArenaStarting at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, up to 1,000 cars will be able to get diapers in a collaborative effort between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank. KDKA's Lisa..
Local Organizations Team Up For Diaper DistributionPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has a look at the local Diaper Distribution at PPG Paints Arena organized by the Western Pa. Diaper Bank, Global Links and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.