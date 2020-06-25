Guidance Released for Reopening Kentucky Schools

List of requirements for healthy at school -this fall.... it will include mask wearing-- and temperature screening s before kids even board the bus, and it goes as far as adding contact tracing-- to help districts quickly identify a link in students or staff who may have been exposed to the virus-- 44 news reporter jake thomas breaks down the new rules... it been months since these elementary school doors have been opened for students, and as august approaches plans are being made for what school will look like in the fall of 2020 schools in the area like daviess county have formed reopening task forces to help figure out what their school year will look like in this unprecedented year and earlier wednesday, governor andy beshear announced his plans for guidelines on how schools should re-open in the fall.... those regulations include-- social distancing in the classroom-- students need to be spaced six feet apart-- all student sand teachers will be required to wear masks-- along with mandated health screenings-- and extra cleaning and sanitation "if districts are unable to have that 6 feet distancing in a classroom..... so if you're seated closer than 6 feet, you've got to have a mask on during your instruction."

And bluegrass parents voiced their concern surrounding their children returning in the fall "as far as schools, i'm kind of concerned.

As long as my kids are safe, my grandkids are safe, that's all that matters to me, and i do know that henderson county and the state of kentucky will make sure of that."

44 news spoke with a representative from the kentucky board of education, and they said that schools should have plans put in place for short term and long term school suspensions just in case their school sees a large number of confirmed coronavirus cases during the school year.

And local kentucky school districts say they're in the process of making plans for the fall.

"there's a whole lot of changes that happen everyday.

I'm not going to make a decision right now, but it looks like we have to push our start date back for students.

It looks like august 26th may be the date that possibly everyone is looking to go."

And daviess county public schools have already officially announced a change to the 2020 school year.

Theye decided to move back their start from august 12th to august 26th.

Reporting in henderson, jake thomas 44 news.

The coronavirus will also