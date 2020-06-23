Prince William visits vaccine research facility
Prince William admitted the possibility of indefinite social distancing is "quite frightening" as he met with scientists working to find a coronavirus vaccine.
Mary P Wouldn't it have been nice if Prince Harry could have been here with Prince William at this time to show support,… https://t.co/aUoTcReSbx 6 minutes ago
Avery 🌻🙏🏻🙌🏻✊🏻✌🏻#RiseUp #RiseAbove🌻 RT @RE_DailyMail: In today’s #DailyMail, Prince William dons a mask as he visits the Oxford Vaccine Group plus Harry and Meghan sign with a… 28 minutes ago
Arshit Verma RT @HMAMelanieR: Prince William visits @UniofOxford vaccine trials and speaks to Prof Sarah Gilbert, leading the Oxford team. Vaccines usua… 33 minutes ago
Harry Sherriff RT @SkyNews: Prince William has visited the Oxford University team working to find a vaccine against #COVID19, describing the work as "incr… 42 minutes ago
Tom Yoritaka RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Prince William visits team working on 'incredibly exciting' Oxford vaccine trial https://t.co/ZNcurbsx7Z 50 minutes ago
Watsupptoday Coronavirus outbreak: Prince William visits Oxford Covid-19 vaccine development facilities
check out for more :… https://t.co/OIzaYxpTCm 54 minutes ago
Melanie Robinson Prince William visits @UniofOxford vaccine trials and speaks to Prof Sarah Gilbert, leading the Oxford team. Vaccin… https://t.co/hsqA2Ve9LI 56 minutes ago
suryaksh shukla Coronavirus outbreak: Prince William visits Oxford Covid-19 vaccine development... https://t.co/LMptV3Hcrf 1 hour ago
Prince William visits Oxford hospital fighting CovidThe Duke of Cambridge visited the University of Oxford’s Vaccine Group today to learn more about their work to fight COVID-19. Prince William spent the afternoon at the Churchill Hospital where..
How to Parent Like Prince William and Kate Middleton During the PandemicKate Middleton and Prince William have been using video chats to speak to their public during the coronavirus pandemic, and have shared parenting tips along the way. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
Prince Harry called Prince William 'first thing in the morning' on his birthdayPrince Harry reportedly video called his brother Prince William to wish him a happy birthday over the weekend.