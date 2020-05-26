Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant's post mortem report: Clear case of suicide with no other foul play
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Sushant's post mortem report: Clear case of suicide with no other foul play

Sushant's post mortem report: Clear case of suicide with no other foul play

Mumbai Police has received the final postmortem report of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

It has been signed by a team of five doctors.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Postmortem report reveals it was a clear case of suicide with no other foul play

The cause of death is mentioned as asphyxia due to hanging. His nails were also found clean.
Bollywood Life - Published



Tweets about this

etimes

ETimes Bolly Bee 🐝 is back! From Sushant Singh Rajput's final post-mortem report results to Divya slamming Sonu Nigam, , w… https://t.co/JVeEEWP6vH 20 minutes ago

MSNArabia_EN

MSN Arabia - English #news #world #uae Sushant Singh Rajput case: Final post mortem report submitted, rules out the possibility of foul… https://t.co/X9OO21L9u0 24 minutes ago

Tanyaya74961401

Tanya yadav RT @DrTaimuri: #IndiaDemandsCBIForSSR Post mortem report  “There were no struggle marks before death or external injuries on Sushant Sing… 41 minutes ago

aman12daksh

अमन कुमार प्रजापति We demand a CBI inquiry. Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem confirms actor died of hanging, police await viscera r… https://t.co/CQguM9UQqe 52 minutes ago

bb1740

Dr.Bharat bhushan. M RT @MensDayOutIndia: Sushant Singh Rajput's Post Mortem Report: It's Death By Suicide, No Foul Play No struggle marks or external injuries… 1 hour ago

ShrutiDevlekar

Shruti Nitin Devlekar RT @TOIMumbai: Mumbai: Sushant Rajput killed himself, says his final post-mortem report; reason not known yet https://t.co/IGtr7yQ4gs 1 hour ago

RiA_tweets_

Ria Watch this video. This guy demonstrated Sushant's "hanging" and proved that the post mortem report is fake.… https://t.co/ph7sPjl9lD 2 hours ago

ayaanweb

ayaan sharma @Shubhijha3 a pre planned death show. seems like someone directed a movie and sent some goons few months back with… https://t.co/G9bXebQzXm 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga, family bids tearful adieu [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga, family bids tearful adieu

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes were immersed in Ganga by his family members. The actor's father KK Singh and sister Shweta Singh Kirti bid him a tearful adieu. The rest of the rituals will be done at..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published
Sushant apparently died due to hanging, post mortem will tell exact cause: DCP [Video]

Sushant apparently died due to hanging, post mortem will tell exact cause: DCP

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Speaking on the matter, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said, "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
The new Mercedes-Benz GLA 220 d 4MATIC Design in Patagonia red [Video]

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA 220 d 4MATIC Design in Patagonia red

The GLA features powerful overall proportions with short overhangs front and rear. The front section flows over the A-pillar into the visually compact greenhouse. Suggested powerdomes in the bonnet,..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:43Published