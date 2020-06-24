Global  

NASA Names Headquarters After ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson
NASA has named their headquarters after ‘hidden figure’ Mary W.

Jackson NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced Wednesday (24 June) the agency's HQ building in Washington, D.C., will be named after Mary W.

Jackson.

She was the first African-American female engineer at NASA.

Jackson started her NASA career in the segregated West Area Computing Unit of the agency's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.

The Mathematician and Aerospace engineer went on to lead programs influencing the hiring and promotion of women in NASA's science, technology engineering and mathematics careers.

