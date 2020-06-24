NASA Headquarters Named After ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson
Mary Winston Jackson, the first African American female engineer at NASA, is being honored for her trailblazing contributions at the space agency.
NASA Names Headquarters After First African American Female EngineerNASA announced on Wednesday that it will name its Washington DC headquarters “after Mary W. Jackson, the first African American female engineer at NASA.”