NASA Headquarters Named After ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson
Mary Winston Jackson, the first African American female engineer at NASA, is being honored for her trailblazing contributions at the space agency.

NASA Names Headquarters After ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson

NASA Names Headquarters After 'Hidden Figure' Mary W. Jackson NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced Wednesday the agency's headquarters building in...
