Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally on July 24

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release on online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24.

The announcement was made by movie's director Mukesh Chhabra on Twitter.

With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie available to even the non-subscribers.

The 34year old actor, was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.

The movie is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault in our Stars.'