3 Men Indicted on Murder Charges in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery On Wednesday, a grand jury in Glynn County, Georgia, indicted the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old Black man, was jogging in a South Georgia neighborhood when he was chased down and shot dead.

The three suspects, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan, were arrested and charged months later after a graphic video of his killing sparked nationwide protests.

The grand jury indictment includes nine counts against each of the men.

The counts are: malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The men are facing life sentences without parole and are currently still in custody.

District Attorney Joyette Holmes

