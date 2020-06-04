3 Men Indicted on Murder Charges
in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery On Wednesday, a grand jury in Glynn County, Georgia, indicted
the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.
Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old Black man,
was jogging in a South Georgia neighborhood when
he was chased down and shot dead.
The three suspects, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael
and William Bryan, were arrested and charged months later after
a graphic video of his killing sparked nationwide protests.
The grand jury indictment includes
nine counts against each of the men.
The counts are: malice murder, four counts of felony murder,
two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment
and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
The men are facing life sentences without
parole and are currently still in custody.
District Attorney Joyette
Holmes, via BBC