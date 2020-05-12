Arthur Conan Doyle estate officials sue over Millie Bobby Brown's new Enola Holmes film
Netflix is facing a lawsuit from the estate of author Arthur Conan Doyle over their upcoming Enola Holmes movie, starring Millie Bobby Brown.
Mille Bobby Brown Waist Length Blonde HairSince the successful launch of her makeup line Florence by Mills, Millie Bobby Brown has been up to normal teenage things. She's getting involved in the Black Lives Matters movement, preparing for the..
Millie Bobby Brown is working on an albumBrown reportedly has a record deal in the works.