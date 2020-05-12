Global  

Arthur Conan Doyle estate officials sue over Millie Bobby Brown's new Enola Holmes film
Netflix is facing a lawsuit from the estate of author Arthur Conan Doyle over their upcoming Enola Holmes movie, starring Millie Bobby Brown.

