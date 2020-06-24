Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hooked On Science: Nail Balance
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Hooked On Science: Nail Balance

Hooked On Science: Nail Balance

It’s a trick, with twenty gigantic nails, you can use science to solve.

Our “Science Guy,” Jason Lindsey, shows us the science behind the nail balance.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

July 16th at 9 a.m.

... c1 3 b13 -and finally ... the united take on columbus crew on tuesday, july 21st at 8 p.m.

... it's a trick, with twenty gigantic nails, you can use science to solve.

Our "science guy," jason lindsey, shows us the science behind the nail balance.

:00 "quick science challenge for you and your family.

How do i balance twenty gigantic nails on top of one?

The science, it's simple, it's all about balanced forces.

Take a closer look at these gigantic nails.

Notice i am placing them strategically in a specific pattern.

Once i've done that, i'm going to pick them up, discover the center of gravity, or the point at which gravity pulls down equally everywhere, and you get this.

For hooked on science, i'm jason lindsey."

You can visit our website - 41nbc





Tweets about this

sciencenews2019

Science News 2019 Hooked On Science: Nail Balance https://t.co/2IVADggG2A #science https://t.co/eUhyR51mbi 1 day ago

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Hooked On Science: Nail Balance https://t.co/LBC9oyKTSq 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hooked On Science - Nail Balance [Video]

Hooked On Science - Nail Balance

It's a trick with 20 gigantic nails, you can use science to solve. Our "Science guy," Jason Lindsey, shows us the science behind the nail balance.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished