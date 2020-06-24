Hooked On Science: Nail Balance

Our “Science Guy,” Jason Lindsey, shows us the science behind the nail balance.

It’s a trick, with twenty gigantic nails, you can use science to solve.

:00 "quick science challenge for you and your family.

How do i balance twenty gigantic nails on top of one?

The science, it's simple, it's all about balanced forces.

Take a closer look at these gigantic nails.

Notice i am placing them strategically in a specific pattern.

Once i've done that, i'm going to pick them up, discover the center of gravity, or the point at which gravity pulls down equally everywhere, and you get this.

For hooked on science, i'm jason lindsey."

