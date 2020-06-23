Jon Stewart on Why He Decided to Write, Direct New Film 'Irresistible' | The Hollywood Reporter
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 04:34s - Published
The Hollywood Reporter sits down with director and writer of 'Irresistible' Jon Stewart, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper and Mackenzie Davis to talk about their new film, which is available to watch in theaters and on-demand on Friday, June 26th.
Jon Stewart is back on TV, this time as the writer/director of the new comedy "Irresistible", a political satire starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne as spin doctors in a small-town election. Although..