Colin Cowherd predicts when rookie QBs will get their first career wins



On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd discusses rookie NFL QBs. Hear when Colin thinks this year's crop of rookie QBs will win their first starts. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:03 Published 3 weeks ago

Whitlock & Wiley agree Aaron Rodgers won't finish his career with the Packers



LaVar Arrington joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to react to Aaron Rodgers' first interview since the Packers drafted Jordan Love. The crew all agree Aaron Rodgers won't finish his career in.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:07 Published on May 15, 2020