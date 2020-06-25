Trump Admin Sent $1.4 Billion in
Stimulus Funds to Deceased The Government Accountability Office
(GAO) revealed the
oversight on Thursday.
President Donald Trump's
Treasury Department and the
IRS are responsible for the mistake.
GAO Report, via
'The New York Times' While in a rush to deliver the $1,200 stimulus checks to
eligible Americans, the IRS "did not use the death
records to stop payments to deceased individuals." This error occurred for the
first three batches of checks
that were sent out.
Because of how the Small Business Administration is
determining loans, the GAO report also emphasized that
the Paycheck Protection Program is susceptible to fraud.
In April, Treasury Secretary
Steve Mnuchin suggested that
relatives of the deceased who had mistakenly
received checks should return the funds.