Trump Admin Sent $1.4 Billion in Stimulus Funds to Deceased

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) revealed the oversight on Thursday.

President Donald Trump's Treasury Department and the IRS are responsible for the mistake.

GAO Report, via 'The New York Times' While in a rush to deliver the $1,200 stimulus checks to eligible Americans, the IRS "did not use the death records to stop payments to deceased individuals." This error occurred for the first three batches of checks that were sent out.

Because of how the Small Business Administration is determining loans, the GAO report also emphasized that the Paycheck Protection Program is susceptible to fraud.

In April, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin suggested that relatives of the deceased who had mistakenly received checks should return the funds.