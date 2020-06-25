no political speeches at fancy farm

Week organizers announced the annual picnic was taking place on august first.

Last night, they announced it was happening without speeches... considered one of the big draws of the event... because of coronavirus concerns.

Fancy farm organizaers say there will still be barbecue... a raffle and t-shirts for sale.

The push for kentucky's attorney general to charge the louisville police officers who shot and killed louisville e-m-t breonna taylor while executing a no- knock search warrant...went national today...with the country's eyes on the state capitol in frankfort.

As abc 36's austin miller shows there was some star power at today's rally.

L3: top story white capitol rally demands justice frankfort tamika palmer trt 03 "put it in the yard.

They need to remember their job everyday."

It's a yard sign that breonna taylor's mother..

Tamika palmer put in the lawn at the state capitol..

And there's another one for attorney general daniel cameron..

Who hundreds of protesters are pressuring to bring justice to the three officers involved.

Palmer trt 08 "know that breonna's life mattered.

Y'all being out here showing your support shows that her life mattered.

We're not done until they know that her life mattered."

Attica scott trt 07 "we are here to send a strong and loud message to the attorney general to move swiftly or get out of the way."

Thursday's protest featured celebrities..

Like common..

Jada pinkett-smith and trae the truth..

Local leaders like attica scott and charles booker.

It even featured the family of ahmaud arbery who was gunned down in georgia..

All voicing not only their demand for justice...but to also be a voice of change.

Charles booker trt 13 "no-knock warrants have got to, sure.

Police brutality has got to go, sure.

Qualified immunity has to go, sure.

Those officers need to be arrested sure they do, but we need to make sure that we're getting to the root cause of why this stuff even happens to begin with."

Last week attorney general cameron said he wouldn't put a timetable on his investigation..

And that he will find the truth and do what it is right.

But for those at the rally..

They say everyone knows what is the right thing to do...including muhammad ali's cousin.

Sean ali-wadell trt 20 "don't you be on the wrong side of history.

Don't you stay on the wrong side of history.

When your black momma and grandmamma and family sent you to school to do something, it was for your community, so don't let a few little cheap friendships and concessions from your 400 year-old slave master make you bow down."

