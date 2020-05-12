Salvation Army to host food box giveaway on Friday

Global  

Our website "at wthi-tv-dot-com".

You can get food for your family "tomorrow".

"the salvation army in terre haute" is hosting "a food box pick-up".

It's "open" to vigo county residents.

"each box" will contain "canned food", "dry food", an "some meat".

From "1"-o'clock in the afternoon until "3"..

You can stop by "the salvation army" to pick-up the food.

It's located "on 8th street".

It's important to note..

That you'll need to take "an i-d along with you" and have proof of address..

For example, a utility bill.

The 1st "200"-families that show-up..

Will get "a box of food".





