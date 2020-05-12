Salvation Army to host food box giveaway on Friday

|
You can get food for your family "tomorrow".
You can get food for your family "tomorrow".
"the salvation army in terre haute" is hosting "a food box pick-up".
It's "open" to vigo county residents.
"each box" will contain "canned food", "dry food", an "some meat".
From "1"-o'clock in the afternoon until "3"..
You can stop by "the salvation army" to pick-up the food.
It's located "on 8th street".
It's important to note..
That you'll need to take "an i-d along with you" and have proof of address..
For example, a utility bill.
The 1st "200"-families that show-up..
Will get "a box of food".
