James Bond THUNDERBALL movie clip - Number 9 is electrocuted - On this day in 1965, the scene from THUNDERBALL where Number 9 is electrocuted for embezzlement, was filmed.

The agent’s chair sinking into the floor was production designer Ken Adam’s idea.

He said: “I felt by this time that a Bond film needed a moving set, so it didn’t just become a tableau.

And it was also quite funny.”