Vigil For Jamal Williams Held In Munster; Family Blames Multiple Agency Failures Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:21s - Published 1 week ago Vigil For Jamal Williams Held In Munster; Family Blames Multiple Agency Failures Williams' parents now have a growing list of agencies they say failed their son and a list of reasons they think their son changed -- the COVID-19 pandemic, the death of George Floyd and the loss of Williams' graduation ceremony. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this