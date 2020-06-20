Global  

Liverpool fans celebrate first league title in 30 years outside Anfield
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:05s - Published
Liverpool clinch their first league title in the Premier League era after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1.

News24.com | Liverpool thrash Crystal Palace to close in on first league title since 1990

Liverpool moved to the brink of celebrating a first league title in 30 years with a win over Crystal...
News24 - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comBBC NewsBelfast Telegraph


Liverpool fans flock to Anfield to celebrate Premier League title

Supporters are setting off flares and fireworks to celebrate their first league win in 30 years.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comBelfast TelegraphFootball.london


Salah, Robertson and Alisson all start for Liverpool, Gomes back for Everton – How both teams should line-up for Merseyside derby

Liverpool are on the verge of winning their first league title in 30 years but cannot complete the...
talkSPORT - Published



Cuhris96

chris. RT @QuickTake: LOOK: Not even coronavirus restrictions could stop fans from gathering to celebrate Liverpool's first league title since 199… 26 seconds ago

LFCMAGAZINE

LFCMAGAZINE [Media] Liverpool fans celebrate first league title in 30 years outside Anfield https://t.co/QNymtIh7Sv https://t.co/xYPptofip5 27 seconds ago

DarkoneOfDamned

*Katie Lester🌼 Video of Liverpool fans setting off flares and partying after historic win https://t.co/Ip7qO3P9Eu Sent via @updayUK 47 seconds ago

ReaazAhmed

Reaaz Ahmed* RT @PJ_Kirkham: The scenes outside Anfield as fans celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League for the first time in 30 years! https://t… 48 seconds ago

botdeshitpost

PL and UCL Champion RT @Atlantide4world: Thousands of #Liverpool fans have been celebrating outside #Anfield after their team won the Premier League for the fi… 55 seconds ago

Sonastwn

Sona Setiawan Champions of Premier League!! After a long time, I become a liverpool fans. Finally, i can feel the celebrate for p… https://t.co/9kOwkDQfP4 5 minutes ago


Liverpudlians celebrate team's first league title in 30 years [Video]

Liverpudlians celebrate team's first league title in 30 years

Liverpudlians celebrate the Premier League side's first league title in 30 years in this video from Thursday (June 25) with fireworks and very close gatherings.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:22Published
Insane life of cars heads for Anfield to celebrate Liverpool's first title in 30 years [Video]

Insane life of cars heads for Anfield to celebrate Liverpool's first title in 30 years

An insane life of cars heads for Anfield to celebrate Liverpool's first title in 30 years on Thursday night (June 25).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published
American Liverpool fan goes wild and chugs beer to celebrate team's first league title in 30 years [Video]

American Liverpool fan goes wild and chugs beer to celebrate team's first league title in 30 years

When this American fan of Liverpool FC saw his team was going to win the title thanks to Chelsea defeating reigning champion Manchester City on Thursday (June 25), he knew it was time to head out to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:21Published